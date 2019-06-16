Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 7.44 pm June 16 2019, 7.44 pm

This was not the casual lazy Sunday. This time, it was the ICC World Cup 2019 and one of the most awaited matches of the tournament. The match was between India and Pakistan. The fervour of a match between these two countries is one of the most exciting and awaited ones. Fans from across the globe wait for it. While the match was stopped due to rains, it was also raining Bollywood celebrities in the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds. While Ranveer Singh already donned the hat of a sports presenter, new posts tell he’s not the only one there from the fraternity.

A fan club posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. The actress, who is seen standing with the Indian flag (or more of posing), is set to mark her debut as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. She has joined Saif to prep up for the role.

See the picture here:

Shibani Dandekar, too, shared a post on her Instagram with Saif Ali Khan, cheering for team India. Both the actors were seen zealously cheering in the Indian Cricket team’s jersey. She captioned the post as “just a couple of cricket FANATICS @theofficialfanatic

#SaifAliKhan get on the gram 😜 #bleedblue #indvspak #”

Alaia, about her role, had said, “It's daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance." She added, "I’m one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I’m working with established artists who I admire, so I’m understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the cameras.”

She also gave some insights on her shoot preparations and shared, “My first scene is on June 26. Nitin sir has worked with many new actors and understands how to put us at ease. He told me to know my script, and my lines, well. All that preparation, he said, will translate into [a better act when cameras roll."