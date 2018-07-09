Watch: Anushka Sharma hugs hubby Virat Kohli post match and we are melting!

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are an inspiration to all young couples out there. Because they’ve perfectly mastered the art of balancing out their work and personal life. The couple who married last year in December, continue to be there for each other irrespective of their busy schedules.

Now, wifey Anushka accompanied Virat to Bristol, UK where he was to play a match against England. On Sunday, he led India to victory as he took on England and won the T20 series. At the time, a happy Anushka who was cheering for her hubby, couldn’t contain her excitement and the moment, they won the match, she went down to the ground and hugged Virat.

It was the most adorable moment that one could witness and while there are no clear or direct videos of the scene, we managed to sneak into some pages on social media and dig out the best videos and pictures possible just for you.

It’s such a cute sight to see Anushka being the most supportive wife to her husband who captains the Indian cricket team. We also love how Virat sends flying kisses her way, every time he scores a six. They are seriously one adorable couple.