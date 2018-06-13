If you are a Virushka fan, you can easily win a ticket to Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC, is one of the most awaited reality shows in the country. The show is known for its unique format and quirky questions. And looks like the makers of the show have planned an extra dose of excitement this time too.

The show which is running in its tenth season this year has opened its line to the common people who can participate in the show. Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the popular game show, asked viewers a question and it’s nothing like viewers of the show have heard before. The question revolved around actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding. “In which country did the wedding ceremony of celebrity couple ‘Virushka’ take place?,” Amitabh asked the audience and gave the options of Spain, Greece, Maldives and Italy.

Registrations for #KBC continue. All you need to do to register is answer the 3rd question before 9th June, 8:30 PM by logging on to https://t.co/FDZd0JDz70 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/LOUXYNF9iO — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 8, 2018

If you know the answer, you can easily take part in the show.

But if you don’t know the answer, here are the details, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy on December 11. The ceremony was attended by few close friends and family members. They couple hosted two receptions, one in New Delhi and the other in Mumbai. Both receptions which were attended by the who’s who of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the reception in Delhi and many other dignitaries from the world of Sports, Politics and Business made it to the one in Mumbai.

The Season 10 of KBC is expected to go on air after Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum ends.​