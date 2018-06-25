IIFA 2018: After a hiatus of 20 years, Rekha’s enthralling performance leaves us speechless

From Salaam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan to Thare Rahiyo O Baanke Yaar, fans of Bollywood's evergreen actress Rekha had a nostalgic time as the veteran actress took to the stage after a long gap of 20 years to give a breathtaking performance at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on Sunday.

Even at the age of 63, the yesteryear actor sizzled with the same ease and panache as she used to in her heydays as she performed to the Indian classics. Looking magnificent in a golden and baby pink anarkali suit along with heavy jewellery, Rekha's performance received a standing ovation from the crowd. In the end, Rekha walked away while thanking all with a namaste.

Have a look at her performance below:

Ever since it was announced that Rekha would be performing at the gala after the gap of 20 years, her fans couldn't help but wait for the iconic moment with bated breath.

The night was super entertaining with impressive acts by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Iulia Vantur, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others. Anil Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha made their presence felt, while Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh played the perfect hosts for the evening.