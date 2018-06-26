IIFA 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana addressed Shraddha Kapoor as Alia Bhatt. Here's what happened next...

Mistakes are embarrassing. If they take place in front of a large crowd and in the presence of some of the biggest stars, they look even more embarrassing and are capable of making you feel like numb. But hey, thank god we have people who are really graceful and make uncomfortable situations bearable. That is exactly what happened at this year's IIFA ceremony.

One of Bollywood's biggest award nights, this year's IIFA took place in Bangkok. The glitzy night had best of Bollywood in attendance. The handsome hunk Ayushmann Khurrana donned a host's hat and spread his infectious charm. But he himself was at a loss of words for a few moments after he ended up calling Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt!

Not sure how someone else would have reacted. But Shraddha is known for her unmatched sweetness. She burst out in a splash of laughter and made Ayushmann do the same!

That seemed to be a smooth good escape for Ayushmann.

This year's IIFA was also special as it featured evergreen beauty Rekha performance on stage after two decades. However, biggies like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan gave it a miss this year.