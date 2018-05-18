IIFA 2018 Diaries: Shahid Kapoor has a sneaky 'fangirl' moment with Ranbir Kapoor

There was a time when competition was so high in Bollywood that actors could not see each other eye to eye. However, times are changing and bromance is the order of the day. A perfect example of the same could be seen recently, in the stories put up by Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, where the former totally 'fangirled' Ranbir Kapoor. Wonder how all of this happened? Read on.

It so happened that Shahid was travelling with Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor to attend the IIFA Delhi press conference when Shahid decided to have some fun. Shahid sneakily took a video of Ranbir Kapoor, captioning it “Sneaky Fan Girl Vibes”. Take a look.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/32053275_478603259225275_5538072588473011590_n.mp4"][/video]

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/shahidkapoor_17_5_2018_16_29_36_673.mp4"][/video]

However, Ranbir was well too aware of the same and played along. Karan Johar too took a video of them interacting.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/karanjohar_17_5_2018_15_54_25_256.mp4"][/video]

It is quite interesting to see actors of this caliber interacting so vivaciously. Especially after the fact that Shahid was once into a serious relationship with Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor and the couple had a quite public breakup. However, they have let the bygones be gone and everyone has sailed over the same, including Ranbir. We love their camaraderie though. Is it too much to ask for a two-hero movie starring Ranbir and Shahid?

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in the biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju, the teaser of which has garnered a tumultuous response. On the other hand, Shahid will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.