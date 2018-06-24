IIFA 2018: These behind-the-scenes pictures prove that IIFA will always be magical!

IIFA is not just an award function. In fact, it is a celebration. Whole Bollywood comes together and celebrates true talent. Apart from being curious to know who will be winning the awards, we are always excited to see our favourite stars performing on the stage. Well, we got our hands on a few picture of our favourite celebrities rehearsing for their performances and believe us, the pictures clearly prove that IIFA will always be magical.

Ranbir Kapoor is a great performer. He nails it whenever he is on the stage. The actor knows how to woo the audiences who are watching him live. His charm can make any girl go weak in her knees.

By the way, whenever we see him with a guitar in hand, we expect him to perform on the song Sadda Haq from Rockstar. Well, Ranbir is truly a rockstar when on the stage.

Varun is one of the best dancers we have in Bollywood. Not just his moves, but even his expressions are amazing when he performs. The sets the stage on fire with his cute smile and energetic moves.

All the guys out there, we are sure everyone just loves Shraddha Kapoor’s dance moves. She has been a part of amazing dance song like Sun Saathiya (ABCD 2) and Cham Cham (Baaghi). We always look up to her performance as she brighten ups the stage with her radiant smile.

IIFA is surely an award function everyone eagerly waits for every year.