IIFA Awards 2018: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol leave for Bangkok - view pics

Back to the Thai capital after a decade, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards will take place at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre this weekend. The three-day extravaganza, which commences from June 22 to June 24 will not only feature power-packed performances by celebrities including the evergreen Rekha (who will be performing live on stage after 20 years), but it will seek to raise awareness about women's empowerment, gender equality and plastic pollution.

Several celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Dia Mirza along with her husband, Bobby Deol were clicked at the Mumbai airport leaving for the Bangkok. Check out their pictures right here:

Ever since its debut in 2000, the IIFA gala has been annually exhibiting the prowess of Bollywood, celebrating the magic of Hindi cinema on foreign shores. The event has been held at picturesque locales like Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur and New York.

The three-day gala will witness the presence of some of the Hindi film industry's iconic stars and new actors. Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Nushrat Bharucha are among those in the performers' line-up, but Rekha's stage act will clearly be a highlight at the awards night, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar. Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen co-hosting IIFA Rocks, a musical night on June 22.