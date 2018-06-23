IIFA Diaries: Varun Dhawan is having the 'diet' of his life in Arjun Kapoor's absence

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have been friends for a long time, even before the two entered Bollywood. And their effortless camaraderie is visible every time they are together. As Arjun confessed in Koffee With Karan, Varun is more like a younger brother to him as he is very good friends with his elder brother Rohit Dhawan. And well, the young guns almost always take advantage of the love of the elders ones, right? And that's what happened. While B-town was immersed in the wave of IIFA, Varun Dhawan had the diet of his life has he stole the food that Arjun had called for himself.

Here's the man unashamedly confessing his sin. Arjun, lend a ear.

LOL! That was so outrageously funny. We surely want to know about Arjun's reaction to the same. Also, we are curious about the amount of food; so many fries and so many sandwiches! Arjun, did you plan to treat everyone in the vicinity?

Haha, anyway, Arjun has his hands full as he will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England, both starring Parineeti Chopra along with him. Varun too will be seen in a number of projects, includig Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma, Kalank with an ensemble cast and Rannbhoomi which will be a period drama.