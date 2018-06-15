IIFA fever grips Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others start rehearsals

It's IIFA time and we are so damn excited. Every year we have IFFA celebrating the best of Bollywood and in turn, we have the best of stars performing with full force. Much to our delight, the rehearsals have already begun for this year's celebrations and we are so excited.

Talking about rehearsals, stars are sharing every bit of their story with us on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who just came back from London after shooting for his film, headed straight to the rehearsal hall to perfect his act. Of course, we have a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Here's Varun Dhawan rehearsing for IIFA.

Vaani Kapoor too is sweating it out for IIFA.

The prestigious award ceremony will take place in Bangkok this year and a press conference was held recently to reveal the agenda. It was here that we got to know that the mesmerizing Rekha will be performing on stage after a gap of almost 20 years.

We can't keep calm for IIFA.