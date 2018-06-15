home/ entertainment/ bollywood
IIFA fever grips Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others start rehearsals

IIFA fever grips Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others start rehearsals

First published: June 15, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Updated: June 15, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

It's IIFA time and we are so damn excited. Every year we have IFFA celebrating the best of Bollywood and in turn, we have the best of stars performing with full force. Much to our delight, the rehearsals have already begun for this year's celebrations and we are so excited.

Talking about rehearsals, stars are sharing every bit of their story with us on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who just came back from London after shooting for his film, headed straight to the rehearsal hall to perfect his act. Of course, we have a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Electro iifa 2k18. Prep begins

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Here's Varun Dhawan rehearsing for IIFA.

So it begins !!! Guess which song Am I rehearsing ??? @iifa #iifabangkok2018

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Vaani Kapoor too is sweating it out for IIFA.

Movin’ n Groovin’ 💫 #IIFA2018 #IIFARehearsals

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor) on

The prestigious award ceremony will take place in Bangkok this year and a press conference was held recently to reveal the agenda. It was here that we got to know that the mesmerizing Rekha will be performing on stage after a gap of almost 20 years.

MAUJI Chala IIFA . iifa2018 is gonna be lit. We promise to put on a good show. Got the chance to speak to Rekha ji last night and she is so passionate about her performance.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

We can't keep calm for IIFA.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #IIFA #Rehearsals #vaani kapoor #Varun Dhawan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All