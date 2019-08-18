Soheib Ahsan August 18 2019, 2.42 pm August 18 2019, 2.42 pm

The International Indian Film Academy has everyone talking after its recent announcement of being held in Mumbai. Bollywood actors have been talking about their favorite IIFA moments from the past. Salman Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to talk about his IIFA moment. Bhai's favorite moment is his performance on stage in Madrid. He also tweeted a picture remembering the performance. In the picture, he can be seen performing alongside Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone and a number of other dancers.

Bollywood, as well as audiences, have been jittery with excitement ever since it was announced that IIFA would be held in Mumbai in 2019. This is particularly seen as a move that brings the award ceremony to the home of Bollywood for the first time. In the past IIFA has been held in different international locations since its inception but this will be the first time that it will be held in India. IIFA's South Indian counterpart is known as IIFA Utsavam and was initiated in 2016. Its last two sessions have been held in Hyderabad.

Check out Salman Khan's tweet below:

IIFA every year is organized and managed with the help of Wizcraft International Entertainment Private Limited. Addressing the coming of IIFA to Mumbai, its co-founder Andre Timmins speaking to IANS said, "We always dreamt of bringing IIFA back (to India) once. With so much happening in the industry now, we said let’s give a shout-out and bring it to Mumbai city, where Bollywood sits. All in the hope that it generates as much excitement here as it does abroad. We are already getting a great response from the government of Maharashtra and from the industry. It’s not about making the event bigger. It’s about making it smoother and interesting with better story-telling."