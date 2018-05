IIFA Nominations 2018 out, 'Tumhari Sulu' leads with 7 bows

As another chapter of IIFA approaches us, the full list of nominations is now out. The list features some of the most loved recently released films as well as some of the commercially most successful films have made it to nominations through various categories. Late actress Sridevi, for her tremendous deliverance in her last released film 'Mom', has earned a nomination in the best actor category. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's 'Jagga Jasoos', Ayushmann Khuraana's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' are amongst the few to grab various nominations. But Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu' leads the show with as many as 7 nominations in its kitty!

Read the list of nominations below!

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Hindi Medium

Newton

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari- Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary-Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu- Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar- Newton

Suresh Triveni- Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi- Mom

Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar-Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan- Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor- Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain- Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao- Newton

Akshay Kumar-Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa- Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu- Golmaal Again

Meher Vij- Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa-Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia- Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao- Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal- Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui- Mom

Pankaj Tripathi- Newton

Vijay Maurya,-Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar- Newton

Siddharth-Garima - Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni- Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam- Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak- Tumhari Sulu

The 19th chapter of the award ceremony is set to take place in Bangkok on June 22 and 24 this year!