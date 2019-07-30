Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 9.44 am July 30 2019, 9.44 am

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his Independence Day release Mission Mangal which is based on India's Mangalyaan mission. The film will be the directorial debut of Jagan Shakti, who has assisted in films like English Vinglsih and Holiday. Now it is being reported that the duo will come together again for the remake of the Tamil film Kaththi by AR Murugadoss starring South superstar Vijay. The film will be titled Ikka and Akshay Kumar has been confirmed to star in it.

In an interview, Jagan Shakti, who has assisted Murugadoss in his 2012 Tamil film Thuppaki and its Hindi remake Holiday, said, “Now Ikka will go on the floors very soon. It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way.” The film is about a man who fights for farmers' rights against greedy MNCs. It has also been told that the story will be tweaked to fit Indian audiences. The film was initially supposed to be the one which brought Shakti and Kumar together, but it took the back burner because of Mission Mangal. The duo is now ready to collaborate and the film is expected to go on floors soon.

With Shakti confirming this, it means that it will be an addition to the numerous projects Akki already has. After Mission Mangal, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif and Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. He also wrapped up shoot fr Dharma Production's Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Akki has also signed Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4. He also recently revealed the first look of his new film Bachchan Panday directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.