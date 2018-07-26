Ileana DCruz just gave the perfect reply to a follower who asked her about choosing a foreigner as her life partner

The recent Ask Me feature on Instagram is being used and abused by everybody to its fullest. We mean it’s a fun feature to receive all sorts of questions from your followers and our celebs too are utilizing it in a great way to answer questions of their fans.

The latest to join in on the Ask Me fever is Ileana DCruz. Well, when you are a celeb you got to face some hard questions and it was no different for Ileana who braved questions regarding her Australian beau Andrew Kneebone and also her body-type.

It started with a follower asking her about her life partner and the actress quickly tagged Andrew in it and soon followed another question which was on the lines of the reason behind choosing a foreigner as her life partner. Well, her answer surely earned a round of applause from us as she said, “I fell in love with a person's heart. His skin colour or nationality doesn't matter to me.” There you go!

Another answer that impressed was when a follower asked her, “Did you face any flak for having an awkward body?” Her reply was, “Firstly, I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body type. Nobody does. Secondly, yes I have been criticised for my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals.” That’s just the perfect way to shut those people up who indulge in body-shaming.

The Ask Me session surely had its own pros and cons for the actress, but she nailed it with her honest answers.