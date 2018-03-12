I’ll never ever be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit: Jacqueline Fernandez on ‘Ek do teen’ remake

Madhuri Dixit’s iconic Ek do Teen Char song from Tezaab (1988) is returning on the big screen after thirty years. This remake version will include Jacqueline Fernandez and will feature in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s upcoming movie Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Well, everyone will agree with the fact that the original score is hard to replicate and the iconic Madhuri Dixit moves are not easy to match. Well, it seems Jacqueline agrees too. “I wasn’t sure if I’m brave enough to attempt something like that. I was a little bit hesitant when Ahmed told me about the song. But he had a lot of conviction. So, I did it,” said the Judwaa 2 actress.

Jacqueline was shooting for the song at YRF Studio in Mumbai and interacted with media on how she prepared for the song. “I think that was my first stress that how can we recreate something so iconic like ‘is it even possible’. It made a lot easier for me when I understood that it’s not possible, we are not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit and Saroj (Khan) ji did.”

“We are honestly here as big fans of their work and more than anything, this is honestly a tribute to the amazing, iconic number that they gave to us. For me as an actress, this is such an honour and a lot of my actress friends were like, ‘we are so jealous that you doing ‘Ek do teen’. So for any girl, this would be a dream song to do,” she added.

Talking about how lucky she feels, the elated actress said, “I feel really blessed that I have been given this opportunity by director Ahmed Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and masterji Ganesh Acharya. I always knew that I never ever would be able to match up Madhuri Dixit and that’s not even something I am going to even attempt because you cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit. There is only one Madhuri Dixit and I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

“I have connected with Madhuri ji. We will be chatting little more about how the song went once it done because right now, I am under a lot of stress. My only focus over the past week has been this one song and of course, they (Madhuri and Saroj Khan) will be the first persons to whom we will show the song. We have already taken their blessings,” Jacqueline added.

Jacqueline is currently also busy with the shooting of Race 3, starring Salman Khan. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to release later this year.