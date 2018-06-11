“I’m by your side,” says Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor ahead of Dhadak trailer launch

The much awaited trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak will be launched on Monday (June 11) with a lot of fanfare. While everyone is waiting for the trailer eagerly, Janhvi’s elder brother and actor Arjun Kapoor has a special message for her. Arjun is currently in London, so he won’t be there at the trailer launch of the film. However, in his message the actor has told Janhvi, “I’m not there in mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry.”

Read out the whole message here:

Janhvi replied to her elder brother stating that she promises that she will make him proud.

After Sridevi’s demise, Arjun has played the role of a perfect son and great brother. He has stood by sisters, Janhvi and Khushi like a strong pillar. Not just Arjun, even Anshula has been very supportive towards Janhvi and Khushi. Their strong bond has been quite evident over the past few months.

Talking about Dhadak, the film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is an official remake of Marathi movie Sairat which had released in 2016. Sairat was a super hit, now let’s wait and watch how well Dhadak performs at the box office.