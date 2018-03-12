I’m honoured to step into Vidya Balan’s shoes: Jyothika on the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan delivered a solid performance in the much-loved Tumhari Sulu last year which was lauded by both critics and her fans. The Bollywood comedy-drama starred Vidya Balan as an ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. And now, adding to its cap, the film is set to be remade in Tamil soon. Kollywood star Suriya took to social media to confirm the news. Tumhari Sulu’s Tamil version will be helmed by Radha Mohan and will feature Suriya’s wife actress Jyothika stepping into Vidya’s shoes.

Happy to announce that Director #RadhaMohan and Jo are working together again after #Mozhi Hoping to see the magic repeat. All the best to the entire Team and Producer @dhananjayang sir @BOFTAindia congratulations! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 28, 2018

The filmmakers have roped in cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami and editor Praveen KL on board for the project. However, other details of the remaining cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Tumhari Sulu film even received nine Filmfare award nominations and won the Best Actress award for Vidya. Incidentally, Vidya Balan was seen tapping her feet on the iconic Hawa Hawai song which originally featured the late legendary Bollywood veteran, Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Jyothika has been on a roll for quite some time. She received a massive round of praise for her work in Magalir Mattum in 2017. “It is a feel-good entertainer and everything is real without any exaggeration. There are a lot of deep emotions and enjoyable moments as well,” she had said in an earlier interview.

At present, Jyorhika is busy with Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in her hand. The actress was last seen in Naachiyaar, a drama which featured Jyothika in the role of a foul-mouthed cop. Her performance was appreciated.

On bagging the project, Jyothika, according to Times of India, said, “I'm a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most loveable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to director Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me and I wish Jyotika all the best in spreading the Sulu love.”