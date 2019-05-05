Imali: Deepika Padukone replaces Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's film?

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 8.39 pm May 05 2019, 8.39 pm

With an array of films of different flavours, Kangana Ranaut has her plate full. She is presently working on the biopic of late J Jayalalithaa and is believed to begin shooting her next directorial venture soon. The actor also awaits Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya. That definitely looks like a packed date diary! She opted out of Anurag Basu's Imali, a project that has been in the pipeline for a while now, citing date issues. Latest reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has now come on board for the same.

“Kangana Ranaut had walked out of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s forthcoming movie Imali citing difference in opinion. As the two of them couldn’t reunite after Gangster and Life In A Metro, the filmmaker has now approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead role in the film. As Deepika is busy with Chhapaak, the conversations between the filmmaker and the actress have been more than positive,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. However, we don't yet have official confirmation regarding the same.

Kangana was disheartened about having to walk out of the project, and so was Anurag Basu. "We were supposed to start the film last November. But then Manikarnika's schedule got changed. Then I got busy with my current film, and then she got busy with Panga. It started a never-ending dynamo of confusion on dates. But we are destined to work together again. I'm sure it will happen sooner or later,” he told IANS in an interview. Notably, Kangana's Bollywood debut happened with Basu.

Deepika, on the other hand, is presently working on Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a biopic on acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. On Saturday night, she flew to attend this year's Met Gala.