Debanu Das June 05 2019, 10.02 pm June 05 2019, 10.02 pm

Rumours are abound that relations between actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are strained. Some reports said that Avantika has left the couple’s residence in Bandra because of some disagreements. A report on DNA said that Avantika had allegedly left their home with Imara and that she is currently staying with her family. The couple is said to be taking some time off each other. As of now, there’s been no word from Avantika or Imraan.

If these rumours are indeed true, that’d put a lot of pressure on anyone’s mind. These moments require people to find peace and keep themselves busy so that such problems don’t eat them away. Recently, Imran was spotted heading to the gym. The actor turned filmmaker seemed to have lost some weight – those gym sessions might’ve paid off – and he looked like he was unperturbed. Just like every other celeb, he posed for a few pics before heading his own way.

Working out can calm the nerves...

Imraan was dressed in a white shirt and shorts and teamed it up with a pair of black running shoes – looks like there’s a cardio routine on his gym list. To beat the heat, Imran wore a cap and carried a bottle of juice with him.

Reports cited Avantika Malik’s mother as denying the rumours of her daughter legally separating from Imraan. However, she did say that the couple is facing some difficulty in their marriage and are working on it. She even added that the couple’s problems will sort out soon.