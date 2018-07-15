Imran Khan is not done with Bollywood - check out the first pic from the sets of his next venture

Imran Khan showed a lot of promise when he made his debut in 2007 with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. The nation, especially the girls were in love with him. He entered the world of showbiz with a tag of Aamir Khan's nephew, so naturally, expectations were high from him as they were from Ranbir Kapoor, who also made his Bollywood debut in the same year. What Ranbir has done with his career is out there for all of us to see, Imran, on the other hand unfortunately faded into oblivion as after his first film, he had a mixed run at the box office. While I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan fared well, films like Luck, Kidnap, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Break Ke Baad and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola didn't impress the masses.

Before Imran took a two-year sabbatical to take care of his pregnant wife, his two ventures Gori Tere Pyar Mei and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!” tanked. He was last seen in Katti Batti, and sadly that too didn't do well. And that was when Imran was done with Bollywood.

But looks like the man has not lost hope as he is giving films another try, this time from behind the camera though. Director Punit Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram account, in which we see a silhouette of a man engrossed in a discussion. In the caption, Punit has hinted that it's one of his friend who is "ready for some fun behind the camera":

If you look closely, you will know that it's Imran. So what is his venture all about? Considering Punit has tagged Dharma 2.0 in the post, we are assuming that Imran might be a directing an ad film there.

For those of you who don't know, Karan Johar has gotten into making ad films under Dharma 2.0, a new vertical of his production company, Dharma Productions. Punit has always been making ads and it was him who suggested Karan to start this vertical.

Punit and Imran collaborated for Gori Tere Pyar Mein, although that didn't work, we are really hoping that Imran shows us magic from behind the camera.