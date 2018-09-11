Imran Khan's directorial debut seems to be out of this world

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan had made a successful debut with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in the year 2008. He then starred in a few hit films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. However, later his career graph took a dive with back-to-back flops like Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Katti Batti. After Katti Batti, Imran has not starred in any films, but now after a no-so-successful career as an actor, he has turned his ways towards direction.

Imran is all set to make his directorial debut with a short film titled Mission Mars. The actor took to Instagram and posted the trailer of the film that left us spellbound. The canvas that the short film has been made looks no less than a feature film. The movie seems to be based on India’s mission to step on Mars, and the intriguing trailer successfully makes us eager for the movie.

View this post on Instagram Stay tuned... A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

Mission Mars is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma 2.0. The short film will premiere on September 20, 2018. Well, we wish Imran all the best for his new journey as a director.