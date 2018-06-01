home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Imtiaz Ali brings to you the illustrious story of Laila and Majnu with a contemporary touch

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Productions have joined hands to create something monumentally intense. Ali had been working on the legendary love story of Laila and Majnu for some time now, with an effort of presenting it on a more contemporary and  significant backdrop. The wait isn't very long as the film releases on 24th August, 2018. Teaser of the same was unveiled on the internet on Friday.

 

The film's cast is yet kept under wraps but we are eager to know which actors are getting into the shoes of the lovers who are ever alive in folktales.

