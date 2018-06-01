Imtiaz Ali brings to you the illustrious story of Laila and Majnu with a contemporary touch

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Productions have joined hands to create something monumentally intense. Ali had been working on the legendary love story of Laila and Majnu for some time now, with an effort of presenting it on a more contemporary and significant backdrop. The wait isn't very long as the film releases on 24th August, 2018. Teaser of the same was unveiled on the internet on Friday.

‘Pyaar mein pagal’ We often wonder wat it is to become crazy in love. Laila Majnu is exactly dat. A new take on d legendary love story by Imtiaz Ali & film written & directed by #SajidAli, here’s presenting d #LailaMajnuTeaser Releasing on 24th Aug 18@RuchikaaKapoor #PreetyAli pic.twitter.com/ffkSgA37mR — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 1, 2018

The film has been written and directed by his Imtiaz Ali’s brother Sajid Ali. Sajid was set to make his directorial debut way back in 2015, with Banana produced by John Abraham. However, the film probably did not work out. Sajid and Imtiaz have been working on the Laila Majnu script since 2014 now, and looks like they finally were able to put the enormous emotional saga together. Ekta later joined as the co-producer. Excited to recreate the epic love story, #LailaMajnu with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. @balajimotionpic #ImtiazAlisLailaMajnu #LailaMajnuOn4thMay pic.twitter.com/pTtUorBSzm — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 14, 2018

The film's cast is yet kept under wraps but we are eager to know which actors are getting into the shoes of the lovers who are ever alive in folktales.