Imtiaz Ali fumes as Shahid Kapoor exits his upcoming project

10 years after doing wonders with Jab We Met, duo Shahid Kapoor and Imitiaz Ali were rumoured to be collaborating on another film together. While the reports of the same had done the rounds for quite some time, fans have eagerly been waiting for updates on the project. However, later, there were reports of Shahid Kapoor walking out of the project. In a recent media interaction, when Imtiaz was quizzed about the same, he came up with an interesting response!

The Jab We Met director was asked if the reports of Shahid walking out of his untitled film were true. How he responded to the same is sure to hog all the attention.

“Go ask the person who has announced,” was what he replied with. Well, well, was that a dig at Shahid?

If further reports are to be believed, Imtiaz had locked in Newton actor Rajkummar Rao as the male lead after the Shahid Kapoor opted out of the project. Shahid had, reportedly, told Imtiaz that he couldn’t do it as he had taken up another project. The earlier reports had also stated that there were no ill-feelings between Imtiaz and Shahid for the same. However, Imtiaz’s reaction tells a completely different tale!

We definitely can’t wait for more updates on the film!