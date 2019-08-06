Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 1.13 pm August 06 2019, 1.13 pm

Director Imtiaz Ali might have made some groundbreaking cinema, but he still gets caught in the rain sometimes. The filmmaker shared such an experience on his Facebook page. Imtiaz Ali recalled an encounter where an auto driver saved him from being drenched and gave him a free ride home when he stepped out without money. The Love Aaj Kal director revealed that when he had stepped out of his home without money and got caught in heavy rains, an auto-driver offered to generously take him home, despite Ali telling him not to.

In the Facebook post, the director wrote how the auto-driver insisted that he would drop the director, despite him refusing since he didn't have any money. The auto-driver also did not realise who Imtiaz Ali was, till a couple stopped the auto and asked him for a selfie. The auto-driver then asked Imtiaz Ali for a selfie, to which the director replied that he too, wanted a selfie for his selfless act.

Check out the post below:

The heartfelt incident is a reminder that kind people exist everywhere. On the other hand, it also reminds us to be kind to other people especially when they are in need such as a situation like this, when the auto driver did not care that Ali didn't have money with him.

Imtiaz Ali recently wrapped up his upcoming release Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film is said the be the sequel of the 2019 film Love Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. Aaj Kal has created a lot of buzz, as the both Kartik and Sara are reportedly dating. The choice of casting also happened after Sara Ali Khan said on her debut in Koffee With Karan that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. The duo has been time and again spotted together only making our suspicions stronger.