Imtiaz Ali to bring Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani on screen?

After bagging Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Salman Khan, it looks like actor Disha Patani has now added another big film to her kitty. If the reports are to be believed, the Baaghi 2 actor will soon be seen alongside Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety's Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s next. Well then, if the news turns out to be true, fans will get to see a fresh pair - that of Kartik and Disha.

Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next was earlier speculated to be starring Shahid Kapoor, under his production banner. Shahid even had expressed his excitement about teaming up with the Jab We Met director last year (2017), but soon after he informed that the film is ‘not happening this year’ and they might ‘probably work on something else’.

Meanwhile, Kartik has his upcoming Kirik Party and Luka Chhupi in his books. The film has reportedly roped in Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead and will be helmed by National Award winner Abhishek Jain. Luka Chhupi, on the other hand, will feature Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik and will be directed by Laxman Utekar.

