Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 2.55 pm June 01 2019, 2.55 pm

It has taken society hundreds of years to condition itself in a way that's often short of respect towards women. Discrimination and uncalled judgments based on a woman's body shape and skin colour have been going on for time immemorial. It will probably take us a long time before we break free of all body-shaming, demeaning remarks and a more demeaning mindset. But some women like Vidya Balan take less than two minutes to send out a powerful message.

Vidya recently debuted into a brand new inning. She is now an RJ, and her show is called Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho. She took on harassment women are often subjected to, in Bollywood style! Instead of delivering a monologue, she chose to sing a song, chronicling how the judgment comes across. "Kabhi tu moti kehta hai, kabhi tu choti kehta hai, Kabhi tu kali kehta hai, kabhi tu saamli kehta hai," she sings, breaking down at one point.

Known for never adhering to the set standard of beauty, Vidya herself has faced plenty of body-shaming. There was a time when she herself would often keep assessing her own appearance. ''Years ago, I stopped watching my shots on the monitor at shoots because I’d look at the monitor and be thinking, Am I looking fat?’Even at my thinnest, I’ve always felt fat. Weight loss, weight gain, weight loss, weight gain was my pattern for as long as I can remember,'' she said in an interview. But she eventually broke free of it.

"In my early days, even before I entered the film industry, people said various discouraging things about me, they called me 'moti' and I faced body shaming. It really affects our confidence. Physical fitness shouldn't be achieving an unrealistic goal to look in a certain way and thinking that is beautiful," she earlier said.