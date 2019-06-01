Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Dhoon Badal Ke Toh DekhoVidya Balan
nextBharat: Ali Abbas Zafar treats fans with a BTS clip of the action rehearsals

within