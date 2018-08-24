In God's own country, Virushka turn saviours for animals

The Hindi film fraternity has rung up in complete support to lend a helping hand to the flood affected people of Kerala and Kodagu. Right from arrangement of funds, medicines to personal belongings, they have been up and about it, supporting and helping those in dire need.

Now, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the latest to help those affected by floods. The duo got in touch with their respective teams to pledge support for the relief fund. They contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. And now, they have gone a step ahead as they are sending a truck full of food and medicines to help the animals in crisis. Now, that’s extremely thoughtful.

The couple has joined hands with a local NGO and is looking at sending eight-members rescue teams to carry out the treatment and rehabilitation process with ease. They aim at rescuing the strays in Kerala and are looking after wildlife protection.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based Humane Society International/India has set up an emergency helpline to coordinate with rescuing animals in Kerala. Indeed, the worst-hit flood in Kerala has devastated the lives of many people and India has come out in full support to make sure the ones who are homeless, are taken care of.