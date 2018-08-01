In monochrome and colours; Meena Kumari's eternal aura comes alive in these lesser-seen pictures

A celebrated actress, a mesmerising beauty and a melancholic soul who didn't stay with us for many years. As Meena Kumari's 85th birth anniversary is being celebrated across platforms, we crawled through the internet and found lesser-known photos of hers; each like a story itself!

This photo has two gorgeous beauties in one frame. Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala never shared the screen together. But filmmaker HS Rawail did think of bringing them together! Unfortunately, both the films he planned (i.e. Chaalbaaz and Bazigar) did not take off.

The above picture has Meena Kumari posing with her Filmfare Award. Interestingly, she is the only Indian actress who bagged three Filmfare nominations in the Best Actress category, in the same year (1963).

Meena Kumari and Rajendra Kumar were one of the most-loved pairs throughout the '60s. Together, they appeared in a number of successful films including Phool Aur Patthar, Dil Ek Mandir, and Zindagi Aur Khwab. The above is a still from Akeli Mat Jaiyo (1963).

An avid reader by nature, the actress had stacks of books at her residence. Here's one of her, posing with the book!

Not always do such legendary beauties come together! All of Meena Kumari, Nargis and Nutan were true winners of their own times. We got our hands on this rare picture wherein they exchange some pleasantries.

In 1964, Meena Kumari and Shashi Kapoor starred in Benazir. The film drew special praises for its soundtrack, composed by SD Burman. Earlier in 1957, she had acted in Sharada alongside Raj Kapoor. Meena Kumari, hence, was introduced to Prithviraj Kapoor as well and was very fond of him. The above picture has the two of them, along with a young Shashi Kapoor!

Meena Kumari and Nargis are so much grace in one single picture!

Meena Kumari and Dharmendra rumouredly shared a secret but intense love story that did not see a sweet ending. It lives a discrete life in old stories. In the above photo, along with the two, actor Raaj Kumar is also seen.

A life so short, yet so rich. Meena Kumari will forever live in our hearts.