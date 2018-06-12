home/ entertainment/ bollywood
In Shahid Kapoor’s absence, wifey Mira steals extra hugs from Misha and the picture is too adorable!

First published: June 12, 2018 09:49 AM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor is having one heck of a time in Uttarakhand while shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor. The pictures he has been sharing on his social media accounts are a proof . But, we think he is going to be majorly homesick after seeing this particular picture post from his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Mira, who is pretty active on social media shared a cute picture of herself along with daughter Misha. In the picture, Mira is seen hugging her daughter happily who is smiling away as mommy cuddles her. Check out the picture here:

Yes we miss you @shahidkapoor but I’m loving the extra hugs all for myself!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

As her caption states, mommy is sparing no chances of stealing extra hugs from her daughter in Shahid’s absence and also sweetly conveying that she and Misha are missing him very much. Aww! We wonder what would be Shahid’s response to this! Misha is currently pregnant with her second baby.

Speaking of movies, Shahid will be seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu next, opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The movie highlights the issue of electricity shortage and is slated to hit the big screens on August 31 this year. Apart from that, reports suggest that he will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit flick ‘Arjun Reddy’ that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in it.

