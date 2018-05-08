In sorrow and joy, the Kapoor family ensures the media is taken care of

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja is in full swing with the sangeet ceremony underway in Mumbai. The bride and groom are over the moon and fans are already privy to tons of images of the couple and the guests in their best outfits for the event. Over the last few days, the media have camped outside the Kapoor residence to bring all the wedding action to fans. Today is no different with the members of the media from across the country stationed outside Sunteck Signature Island in Bandra, the venue of the sangeet. While at most events the media are left to fend for themselves, this one is different. The Kapoors have made special arrangements for the media to make the day slightly easier for them and also to ensure smooth proceedings.

For today’s event, the members of the media were provided a dedicated media enclosure right outside Signature Island. Reporters can be seen working inside the enclosure, consisting of a metal barricade, close to the entrance of the building. The elevated enclosure is a truck for the media to mount on so as to get good pictures of the guests as they walk into the venue. Bamboo posts have been erected to support equipment. The father-of-the-bride Anil Kapoor even walked out to meet and greet the press.

Coming from the Kapoors, this treatment of the media isn’t exactly new. If one remembers, even during the time after the death of Sridevi, the family set up a similar enclosure for the media. It allowed the press to function effectively without hindering the procession.

After the sangeet ceremony on Monday, Sonam and Anand will get married between 11 am and 12:30 pm on Tuesday and the families of the couple will host a reception in the evening. Arrangements have been made for the media at the wedding reception as well.

It can be said that, in sorrow or in joy, the Kapoor clan sure knows how to treat people well.