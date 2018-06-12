In the wake of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain’s suicides, Deepika Padukone shares her thoughts on depression

Actress Deepika Padukone recently celebrated her father Prakash Padukone’s birthday in Bangalore. She had even shared a childhood picture with her father wishing him a very happy birthday.

Now, she has shared something really important that needs to be heard by each and every one. With the loss of two shining stars namely Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain last week, Deepika shared this touching piece on depression and mental health which talks deeply about the menace of depression and how it could gravely impact an individual’s life. Have a look at the post here:

For the uninitiated, Deepika is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) which raises awareness around depression and other psychological disorders. The Foundation was set up in the year 2015 as a Charitable Trust to lay focus on mental health and depression in the country. The actress who had struggled with depression herself had said, “When I shared my story first, I did not feel any stigma or shame attached to it. And the reason I came out in the open about it was because I just did not want to feel what I was feeling, I did not let depression to get the better of me. So, I think the root cause is stigma. And the day we as a society can together get over that stigma and raise awareness about mental health issues, we will win this battle.”

Indeed, she is a woman of substance.