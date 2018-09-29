image
Saturday, September 29th 2018
English
Inaaya turns one and mommy Soha Ali Khan shares all the progress she has made!

Bollywood

Inaaya turns one and mommy Soha Ali Khan shares all the progress she has made!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 29 2018, 4.04 pm
back
BirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentInaayaInstagramKunal KemmuNeha DhupiaSoha Ali Khan
nextAnurag Kashyap meets Mike Tyson, knocked out!
ALSO READ

Yash Chopra's 86th birth anniversary: The man and his muses

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor’s ‘WE’ time with Taimur and Saif snapped from the balcony