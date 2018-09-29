Inaaya turns one and mommy Soha Ali Khan shares all the progress she has made!

Star kids have taken over the internet these days. After Taimur Ali Khan, if there’s another child who grabs maximum eyeballs, it’s surely Innaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s darling princess Inaaya turned a year older today (28/09/2018). Well, a day before the doll’s birthday, Soha Ali Khan had shared few cute goodies that she’s got for her special day.

View this post on Instagram One !!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 29, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

While we are here wondering where the party is, mommy Soha shared a picture on her Instagram which probably looks like from Inaaya’s birthday party venue. The black board with colourful written updates, reveals some really fun, interesting and unknown facts about the birthday baby. The board tells us things like Inaaya’s weight, number of teeth she has, the fruits she loves and much more.

Such an interesting update that is! Babies grown up too fast, no? We’ve have also just got our hands on a beautiful picture shared by Neha Dhupia which obviously includes the birthday girl. The picture see’s mommy-to-be Neha inside the pool sharing a kiss with the little munchkin. So adorable! Well, we just can’t wait for more pictures to come in from Inaaya’s birthday party. It’ll be a delight to see cousins Taimur and Innaya posing for paps.

Watch this space for more entertainment scoops!