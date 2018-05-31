Incredibles 2: The Hindi trailer with Kajol as Elastigirl is sweet

Who says only men can be superheroes? While her hubby Ajay Devgn has already proved to be a superhero in films or at least Mr Singham for that matter, it’s time for Kajol to turn into one. But hey, if you are expecting her to be wearing those superhero costumes and go flying in the air, then no, that’s not what we mean. Kajol is taking baby steps in the superhero genre by lending her voice to Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl’s character from ‘Incredibles 2’.

The Hindi trailer of the same has been recently release and as expected it is sweet. In the trailer, we see Kajol building up the suspense and drama about the film. She talks about an incredible life partner who takes charge to look after kids for a few days. She is the voice of Helen, the wife, who has taken a break from her motherly chores and has got the father to take care of the kids. Well, this itself sounds funny right? Men and kids, a combination calling for havoc and that’s what ‘Incredibles 2’ is all about.

Watch the trailer here and you will know what we’re talking about.

P.S: This is not the first time that a Bollywood star is lending his/her voice to a film from Hollywood. Ranveer Singh was the recent one to become the voice of famous Deadpool and he sure did a fabulous job.

We look forward to Incredibles 2.