Independence Day 2018: Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, Bollywood actors who have aced patriotism on reel

Citizens across the country are waiting to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day. And when we talk about Bollywood, the industry has celebrated India’s Independence through its films over the years. Be it Border or even Rang De Basanti, Bollywood has given us various shades of freedom. And the actors have aced the shades too. So here’s a look at all the actors who have played the best patriotic roles to date.

Akshay Kumar:

This man has expressed his patriotism through his films time and again. From Airlift, Baby, Holiday, Rustom and now Gold, Akshay has surely proved that he is proud of his nationality.

Aamir Khan:

Believe it or not, Aamir has done no less than eight-nine Bollywood movies on patriotism to date. He has given remarkable performances in films like Sarfarosh, Mangal Pandey, Rang De Basanti and Lagaan among others.

Ajay Devgn:

What he delivered in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh was beyond excellence! Every emotion of the actor in the film, which expressed patriotism, was highly praised by everyone. Truly, a well-deserved on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan:

One cannot miss out on SRK’s Chak De! India when it comes to patriotism. The actor was undoubtedly at his spectacular and patriotic best as Kabir Khan in the film. And of course Swades and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, where the feeling of patriotism is raised to another level.

Sunny Deol:

The level of patriotism and emotions he has put in his films like Border, Heroes, and more truly deserves a hats off!

Relive these legendary performances, this I-day.