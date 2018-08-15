Independence Day 2018: Will Akshay Kumar strike a hattrick this year on I-Day weekend?

We all know that Eid is Salman Khan’s and Christmas is Aamir Khan’s. No, we are no talking about them owning the festivals, but we are talking about their movies that specifically hit the screens during these festivals. Well, there’s one more superstar who has made such a reservation for Independence Day weekend. We are talking about the most patriotic soul of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

It started in the year 2015. Akshay Kumar starrer Brothers had hit the screens on August 14, 2018 (Independence Day weekend). A remake of Hollywood film Warrior, it was one of the most anticipated films of 2015. However, the film tanked at the box office. It managed to collect only Rs 70.65 crore (according to BOI) and emerged as Akki's one of the biggest flops.

In 2016 came Rustom. Akshay nailed it as Naval officer in the film. The movie was based on the case fought between KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra. The movie garnered positive reviews and went on to become a super hit at the box office with the collection of Rs 124.45 crore(according to BOI). The movie had clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Last year released Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar that had a social message to deliver. The film was liked by everyone and had collected Rs 132.07 crore. Of course, it was a super hit at the box office.

So, while three out of two releases were super hit, we can definitely say that Akshay is the king of Independence day releases. But will Akshay be able to strike a hattrick this August 26 with Gold?

A movie narrates the saga of India's first Olympics Gold medal. The trailer and the songs have generated a decent buzz about the film, and even the reviews are positive. However, the movie will face tough competition from John’s Satymeva Jayate which looks more mass appealing. Let’s wait and watch whether Gold strikes a gold at the box office or not.