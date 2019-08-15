This is India's 73rd Independence Day. This day marks India's historic Independence after 200 years of British Rule in 1947. After years and years of struggle by our freedom fighters, many of whom sacrificed their lives for the nation, our colonisers gave us our sovereignty. On every Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India addresses the audience gathered at the Red Fort after hoisting the National Flag, and today too PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation. On this occasion, many Indian celebrities tweeted out messages of patriotism, love, and unity.
Taking to Twitter several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more posted tweets wishing the country a happy Independence Day. Kangana Ranaut also sent out a message for her fellow countrymen, saying that the identity of being Indian should exceed more than any other identities related to religion, caste, creed, gender or sexuality. The actress also talked about reducing plastic waste and doing our bit to tackle water shortage and climate change. This video was posted by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel.
Take a look at the patriotic tweets posted by celebrities:
