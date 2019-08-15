Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 12.00 pm August 15 2019, 12.00 pm

This is India's 73rd Independence Day. This day marks India's historic Independence after 200 years of British Rule in 1947. After years and years of struggle by our freedom fighters, many of whom sacrificed their lives for the nation, our colonisers gave us our sovereignty. On every Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India addresses the audience gathered at the Red Fort after hoisting the National Flag, and today too PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation. On this occasion, many Indian celebrities tweeted out messages of patriotism, love, and unity.

Taking to Twitter several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more posted tweets wishing the country a happy Independence Day. Kangana Ranaut also sent out a message for her fellow countrymen, saying that the identity of being Indian should exceed more than any other identities related to religion, caste, creed, gender or sexuality. The actress also talked about reducing plastic waste and doing our bit to tackle water shortage and climate change. This video was posted by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel.

T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !! Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2019

To celebrating the independence of the largest democracy in the world. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3Kn7sWiVkJ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day friends, here’s a video message from Kangana.... please watch and share, Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NG0QhPvz1q — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

As we step into the 73rd year of Independence, here’s saluting India’s brave hearts who won us our freedom. जय हिंद। #स्वतंत्रतादिवस 🇮🇳 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2019

Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind pic.twitter.com/ebDzWITQAz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2019

May their be peace prosperity and may we always rejoice in true sense , the blessings our country has given us ! #Happyindependenceday 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jVB6Ki15TF — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day to all Indians across the globe 🇮🇳 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 15, 2019

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ A very Happy Independence to all Indians across the globe Jai Hindi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ksNYYVQtn2 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! Today is even more special for me because i got to be a part of a film that highlights one of the biggest achievements of Independent India! #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/2tjVYiRBdt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 15, 2019

Today & every day, let us all take a moment to remember the heroes who have laid down their lives for #India and its people. Proud to be a part of this nation! सभी को, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। #JaiHind🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/xYr0wsgFhT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 14, 2019

Wish you all a very very Happy Independence Day. Bharat Maata ki Jaaaai pic.twitter.com/3obdRopp4L — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2019

Team in.com wishes its readers a very happy Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.