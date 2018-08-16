Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!

It’s a myth in Bollywood that two big films cannot release on the same day as the clash affects their box office numbers. But looks like the so-called myth is finally broken. India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on August 15th, it was also the day when Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate hit the theatres. The two films managed to earn good amount of money at the box office on their first day.

The positive word of mouth as well as the strong storyline has helped the films to do exceptionally well at the ticket windows. While Gold managed to earn Rs 25.25 crore, Satyameva Jayate made Rs 18.50 crore. While Gold’s collections are not surprising, the latter’s are. That’s because the John Abraham starrrer has not really managed to impress the critics. One being a complete patriotic film and other being a masala entertainer; both the movies have managed to leave a good impression on the masses though.

Will these movies be able to make good amount of money over their first weekend? While Gold shows a lot of promise. For Satyameva Jaayate, it’ll be a tough fight given the negative reviews. Stay tuned to in.com for latest box office reports.