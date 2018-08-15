Independence Day: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's 'Made in India' wish flies high

The trailer of Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, was dropped recently, amidst much love and acclaim. Varun and Anushka's act as Mauji and Mamta respectively induced as much giggles as empathy, and their rural act was brought with an endearing imperfection, on our screens. And now, we are as much in awe of their Independence Day wish, which is truly 'Made in India'. And it is flying high. Watch the video to know more about it.

Hai na bilkul dil se desi wala tiranga? Made up of the hard work of so many artisans, bringing forth their local craft, this flag is indeed very special. Also, quite a sweet way to promote their movie, which will be releasing on 28th September this year.

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India revolves around the lives of Mauji and Mamta, a recently married couple. How Mauji, a tailor leaves his job and starts his own venture and how Mamta stands by him like his support system, forms the crux of the story.