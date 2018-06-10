India now has its desi version of Tyrion Lannister thanks to Imtiaz Ali!

This one is for all the Game of Thrones fans who are in love with the character of Tyrion Lannister. Even though a dwarf, Tyrion aka Peter Dinklage, is one of the smartest of Lannister legacy and well, here we have a treat for you. We have found the doppelganger of Peter in Kashmir and we are in a state of shock to witness the resemblance that these two share.

All thanks to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who found Tyrion's lookalike in Kashmir and posted a picture of his on Instagram.

Digging further, the doppelganger's name is Tariq Mir and he is an actor by profession.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Tariq has revealed how famous he has become thanks to Peter's popularity. He says, "Now, I have become famous. It has given me and other actors in the Valley hope that we can accomplish big things. I recently played Tyrion in a short film and now it is my dream to meet him." Tariq too is a big fan of Game of Thrones and follows to series closely.

Now isn't that incredible?