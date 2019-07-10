Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 9.36 am July 10 2019, 9.36 am

It's the cricket World Cup season, after all. Like many of us, on Tuesday evening, Varun Dhawan sat down to enjoy the India vs New Zealand match. And how exactly do you prepare for a WC semi-final match? With a comfortable couch and some food, right? When Varun finally sat with everything, little did he know that Arjun Kapoor was going to turn him into a muse for his Instagram story!

Thanks to Arjun, we know that Varun totally let go of his diet on Tuesday night and gorged on some vanilla ice cream. We saw a photo of him relishing a plateful while the match played on the TV. Arjun is quite that one friend who leaks secrets at the wrong place! He also called Varun 'sweet like vanilla'...LOL!

On Tuesday, we also showed how Arjun had the wackiest birthday wish for his favourite 'baba', Ranveer Singh. Sharing a photo of some lip-smacking chocolate, he called Ranveer the 'original chocolate boy'.

This is what happens when a foodie unchains his bromance instincts, we tell you!

What we don't know is, who was hosting the match session. However, the match remained incomplete due to rain. Hope you guys are resuming your plans tonight!

Both the actors are keeping busy workwise. Arjun has recently wrapped shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. He recently returned to the city after a nice holiday in New York, with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Given that his and Malaika's affair is now official, he's definitely in a much happier space in the personal front as well.