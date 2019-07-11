Soheib Ahsan July 11 2019, 12.07 am July 11 2019, 12.07 am

Team India and the rest of the country is in a state of sorrow, as India's journey in the 2019 Cricket World Cup came to an end on Wednesday. Although the team had been performing very well throughout the tournament, they were outplayed by the team of New Zealand, who will be now heading to the World Cup Finals. Nevertheless, people on Twitter came out in support of the Indian cricket team for trying their best and getting this far in the tournament. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was not far behind, as taking to his social media, he shared a heartwarming not for Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the rest of the team.

In the note, he claimed that, according to him, the team had won ever since they got qualified for the semi-finals. The actor also congratulated them for their performance throughout the tournament. He went on to say that if the rain had not disrupted the match on the previous, we might have had a different result. At the end of the note, he added that he was proud of the team. The semi-final match was first held on July 9 but had to be postponed to the next day due to rain.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's post here:

