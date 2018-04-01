IPL 2018: Varun Dhawan dethrones Ranveer to become highest paid performer

Indian Premier League 2018 is about to kick off and this year’s edition will see the first ball bowled on April 7. Like every year, the opening ceremony will witness Bollywood celebs gracing the stage with a couple of high energy performances. This year, a bunch of Gen-Y stars, namely Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Parineeti Chopra, are all set to sizzle the stage. A couple of days back, several media reports suggested that Ranveer Singh will receive a whopping Rs 5 Crores cheque for a 15-minute performance. But he is probably not the highest paid performer of the glam night!

If the industry grapevines are anything to go by, Varun Dhawan is charging over Rs 6 crores for his act. According to a DNA report, a source said, “Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he’s the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn’t known.”

“Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together,” he added.

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are contemporary actors and enjoy equal popularity. Both the actors have delivered mind-bending performances and an impressive box office collections to match.

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Sui Dhaaga. He is also promoting October, which releases in April. Apparently, he even took two days off from his busy schedule to rehearse for the IPL performance. Ranveer, on the other hand, is busy working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.