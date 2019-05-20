India's Most Wanted: Abhishek Bachchan calls Arjun Kapoor's performance 'simmering'

Darshana Devi May 20 2019, 5.28 pm May 20 2019, 5.28 pm

After Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor is soon to be seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. Touted to be an action thriller, the film deals with the story of five men who are on a hunt for a deadly terrorist, referred to as ‘India’s Osama’ by the makers. Ahead of its release, Arjun hosted a special screening on Sunday which was attended by many of his industry colleagues. Following which, the attendees even shared their reviews on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, who was also a part of the screening, took to Twitter to praise Arjun's film.

Stating that he really enjoyed watching the movie, the Manmarziyaan actor called the film ‘taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging’. He also added that he found Arjun’s performance in it ‘simmering’ and lauded the entire cast and crew. He wrapped up his note by wishing the team good luck. The screening was also attended by Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora Khan, among others. Even Boney shared words of appreciation for his son’s film while interacting with the media.

Take a look at Abhishek’s tweet here:

Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 20, 2019

“It’s a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it’s a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end,” stated Boney.

Speaking about his film, Arjun earlier told a daily, “This is a story of our unsung heroes that wake up every morning to protect our country. We always talk about the heroes that we have seen but there are so many who haven’t had a chance to share their story and this one such story I am very proud to be part of this film. As an artist, I think at times you have to do something for your country than just being an entertainer.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film hits the theatres on May 24.