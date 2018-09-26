India's most wanted Arjun Kapoor clears the air on his Jaguar

Last year in November Varun Dhawan received an e-challan from Mumbai police for breaking traffic rules. The actor clicked a selfie with a fan at a signal and got into trouble for it. Well it looks like the incident seems to have served as an example for others. Arjun Kapoor’s name was brought up in a Twitter thread on Wednesday with regards to a Bentley being wrongly parked but the Ki & Ka actor decided to jump in and clear the air.

Look at this absolutely uncivil person who has parked his suv meant for pedestrains. This giant piece of annoyance is also blocking traffic Money can’t buy you manners. This is at Mahim station. @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/nmGDbnbOml — DivyaET (@rdivia) September 26, 2018

So, a Twitter user posted a picture of a car and claimed that it was wrongly parked outside Mahim station in Mumbai. Another Twitter user questioned whether the car belonged to Arjun Kapoor. But in a matter of minutes, Arjun took to Twitter to clear his name saying that it is not his car and he is currently in Patna.

Isn't that the one belongs to @arjunk26 ? Not sure though — Siddhesh Sane (@SiddheshSane87) September 26, 2018

No Siddhesh it’s not mine. Mine are parked under my building since I’m in Patna. https://t.co/3DfXE56oBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 26, 2018

The actor’s Insta stories are proof that Arjun is actually in Patna and has been posting pictures from the shoot there.

Talking about his movies, Arjun will next be seen in Namaste England which is slated to release on October 19, 2018. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The two will also be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated to release in March next year. Arjun also has a movie titled India’s Most Wanted in his kitty.