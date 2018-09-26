image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
India's most wanted Arjun Kapoor clears the air on his Jaguar

Bollywood

India's most wanted Arjun Kapoor clears the air on his Jaguar

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 26 2018, 11.43 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodcarEntertainmentIndia's Most Wantednamaste englandPatnaSandeep Aur Pinky FaraarshootingTwitter
nextIt’s love in Italy as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja steal a kiss!
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra

Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Punjabi moves are on point

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to be the first guests!