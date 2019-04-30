India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's new poster unveils the trailer release date

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 4.39 pm April 30 2019, 4.39 pm

Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted has piqued the curiosity of the audience ever since its inception. The film is touted to be a thriller, based on the manhunt to capture India’s Osama. Moreover, it brings to us a totally different avatar of Arjun, who is otherwise mostly seen in romantic roles. After treating us with the first poster and the teaser, the makers have now unveiled a fresh new poster, which also unveils the release date of the film’s trailer.

The poster sees Arjun, along with his co-stars, standing and seemingly strategising. Arjun is sporting a grey shirt with black pants. Alongside the picture was a long post that announced that the trailer will be out on May 2. As part of his caption, he expressed how ‘humbled’ he is to play his character which he is described as ‘a hero who wears courage for armour and is powered by a selfless spirit to serve the country.’

Take a look at Arjun’s Instagram post here:

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, director Raj Kumar showered words of appreciation for Arjun and said, "We have been thinking of working together for long. So as soon as Raid (2018) got over, we discussed this and started working. Arjun had done a very good job and we have finished the film on time. I am happy with the way the film has turned out." He also spoke about the film to Indian Express earlier and said, "It has an emotional cost because you have to recreate those emotions. When you are shooting something like this or even a film like 'No One Killed Jessica', it's never that you come and start shooting it. There is an emotional journey that you have to go through."

Reports suggest that Arjun plays the role of Prabhat in the film, who volunteers to catch the most dreaded terrorist, who is referred in the teaser as India’s Osama without guns. Also starring Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, and Prashanth P Alexander, the film will hit the screens on May 24.