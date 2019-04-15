India's Most Wanted first look: Can you spot Arjun Kapoor?

Onkar Kulkarni April 15 2019, 1.15 pm April 15 2019, 1.15 pm

Seems the makers of India’s Most Wanted have found a great way to begin the week. Monday morning, the team released the first look of the No One Killed Jessica and Raid fame Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial. The poster of the film boasts of a snowy location in the backdrop with Arjun Kapoor’s face being cropped off. His intense eyes though do the talking! The first look that reads ‘The manhunt begins’ bold and clear also reveals its release date which is May 24. It was Arjun Kapoor who took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. The movie which stars Aisha and Kai Po Che fame Amrita Puri is an untold story inspired by true events.

The film which got wrapped up last year had the emotional Arjun posting a message on social media. His message on the micro-blogging site read, “Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... As my 12th film India's Most Wanted wraps today, all I can say is Raj Kumar Gupta, it's been an honour and a privilege to work with you and your team, to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country.” Produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn, the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow.

Apart from this project, Arjun is also busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which stars Parineeti Chopra opposite him. The film that reunites the Ishaqzaade couple is directed by Dibaker Banerjee. Arjun is also doing Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period, war based film Panipat. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in interesting roles.