India’s Most Wanted: It’s a wrap for this Arjun Kapoor starrer

Moviegoers didn’t say Namaste to Arjun Kapoor’s last release Namaste England, but next year, the actor is all set to be India’s Most Wanted. Before you guys think that he would be committing any crime, let us tell you that Arjun will be seen in a movie titled India’s Most Wanted and the actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has wrapped the shooting of his 12th movie which is India’s Most Wanted. In the post, he has written a special message for his director, Raj Kumar Gupta and the whole team of the film.

Reportedly, the actor plays the role of an intelligence officer and the movie is said to be based on a real incident where a terrorist was found and arrested through a secret mission without ever firing a single bullet.

A few months ago, Arjun had unveiled his look from the film and the dramatic avatar had impressed his fans. India’s Most Wanted is slated to hit the screens on May 24, 2019. Apart from India’s Most Wanted, Arjun also has movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his kitty. While the former is slated to release in March next year, the latter will hit the screens in December. Looks like 2019 will surely be an eventful year for Arjun.