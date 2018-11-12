India’s Most Wanted: It’s a wrap for this Arjun Kapoor starrer

Moviegoers didn’t say Namaste to Arjun Kapoor’s last release Namaste England, but next year, the actor is all set to be India’s Most Wanted. Before you guys think that he would be committing any crime, let us tell you that Arjun will be seen in a movie titled India’s Most Wanted and the actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film.
View this post on Instagram
Some journeys are special because of the team & the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumargupta08 sir it’s been an honour & privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told & to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non corporate hug to @foxstarhindi & their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise... I will see u guys in theatres on 24th May 2019.
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has wrapped the shooting of his 12th movie which is India’s Most Wanted. In the post, he has written a special message for his director, Raj Kumar Gupta and the whole team of the film.
Reportedly, the actor plays the role of an intelligence officer and the movie is said to be based on a real incident where a terrorist was found and arrested through a secret mission without ever firing a single bullet.
View this post on Instagram
Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before. Meet Prabhat. #IndiasMostWanted @rajkumargupta08 @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films #IMW
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
A few months ago, Arjun had unveiled his look from the film and the dramatic avatar had impressed his fans. India’s Most Wanted is slated to hit the screens on May 24, 2019. Apart from India’s Most Wanted, Arjun also has movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his kitty. While the former is slated to release in March next year, the latter will hit the screens in December. Looks like 2019 will surely be an eventful year for Arjun.