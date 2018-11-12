image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

India’s Most Wanted: It’s a wrap for this Arjun Kapoor starrer

Bollywood

India’s Most Wanted: It’s a wrap for this Arjun Kapoor starrer

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 12 2018, 4.18 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentIndia's Most WantedInstagramRaj Kumar Gupta
nextKedarnath Trailer Review: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput stun in this one
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan take the PDA a notch higher!