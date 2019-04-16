India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, is absolutely impressive!

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 1.33 pm April 16 2019, 1.33 pm

Love stories and biopics aside, patriotic films is one of the latest successful trends in Bollywood. While we already have stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal in that league, Arjun Kapoor seems to be the latest addition to the bandwagon. Kapoor, who is otherwise into romantic comedies and action films, is next coming up with a crime thriller titled, India’s Most Wanted. Posters of the same were recently out and they were intriguing as hell. Now, the makers have dropped in the film’s teaser and Arjun Kapoor, in his intelligence officer avatar, is sure to excite you.

The 90-second-teaser begins with Prabhat, played by Arjun Kapoor, embarking on a mission to hunt down India’s most wanted criminal, who is nameless and faceless. The terrorist is referred to as India’s Osama and is held responsible for over 52 bomb blasts across several cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Interestingly, Kapoor and his four other acquaintances have to capture the criminal without any arms and support, hence making it a quite challenging mission. Talking about Arjun, be it his super-intense eyes or the thick beard; the 2 States actor was in his top form. Must say, we are all pumped up!

India’s Most Wanted is inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014, to capture India’s one of the most dangerous terrorists. The film is a result of three extensive years of research on the same. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had opened up on the film, saying, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

India’s Most Wanted is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prasanth and Shantilal Mukherjee in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 6.