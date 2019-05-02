India's Most Wanted: Trailer of Arjun Kapoor's crime thriller is out now

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 1.37 pm May 02 2019, 1.37 pm

Moviegoers taste is changing with each passing day as content-driven films are minting more moolah at the ticket windows than commercial dramas. While Arjun Kapoor’s last release Namaste England proved to be a debacle at the box office, he is now all set to be India’s Most Wanted. Here, we are talking about his upcoming film India's Most Wanted which is a crime thriller. The trailer of the film is OUT and must say it looks pretty impressive.

Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted has piqued the curiosity of the audience ever since its inception. The film is touted to be a thriller, based on the manhunt to capture India’s Osama. Moreover, it brings to us a totally different avatar of Arjun, who is mostly seen in safe and romantic roles. After treating us with the fresh posters and a teaser, the makers have now unveiled the trailer of the movie. All we can say is that a film with quite gripping content is on its way.

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, director Raj Kumar showered words of appreciation for Arjun and said, "We have been thinking of working together for long. So as soon as Raid (2018) got over, we discussed this and started working. Arjun had done a very good job and we have finished the film on time. I am happy with the way the film has turned out." He also spoke about the film to Indian Express earlier and said, "It has an emotional cost because you have to recreate those emotions. When you are shooting something like this or even a film like 'No One Killed Jessica', it's never that you come and start shooting it. There is an emotional journey that you have to go through."

India’s Most Wanted is slated to hit the screens on May 24, 2019. Apart from India’s Most Wanted, Arjun also has movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his kitty. While the former is slated to release in March next year, the latter will hit the screens in December. With this, all we can say is 2019 will surely be an eventful year for Arjun.