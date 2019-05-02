India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense in this one

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 1.57 pm May 02 2019, 1.57 pm

Arjun Kapoor is all set to entertain us as an intelligence officer in his upcoming India’s Most Wanted. Based on a unique plot, the film tells us the story of a team of four people and their near-to-impossible secret mission to find ‘India’s Osama’, a nameless and faceless terrorist. The teaser that was dropped some time back aroused a lot of curiosity with fans questioning ‘Who’s the India’s Osama that Kapoor is chasing?’ After a long wait, the makers finally unveiled the trailer on Thursday.

The trailer starts with an unknown man narrating the dialogue Ye jung hai..iss jung mein kuch bhi ho, chahe marengey, ya maarenge, milegi toh Jannat hi and is followed by a series of engaging performances. Arjun, who plays Prabhat Kapoor in the film, is determined to find the notorious gangster. The two minutes-thirty second clip takes us through the multiple blasts that took place in India from 2007 to 2013. Amidst which, Arjun’s intense expressions aptly suiting his low-pitched voice throughout the video are captivating! It’s a never-seen-before avatar of the actor, who has been mostly seen in romantic roles. Going by the trailer, we can assume that he will totally nail it in the film.

Here's the trailer of India's Most Wanted:

Earlier, Arjun treated fans with a new poster of the film which features him, along with his co-actors, standing and apparently planning the mission. Through his caption, he expressed how ‘humbled’ he is to play his character which he is described as ‘a hero who wears courage for armour and is powered by a selfless spirit to serve the country.’

Take a look at Arjun’s post here:

In an earlier interview, Arjun had told the media, “Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country’s history.”

Also starring Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, and Prashanth P Alexander, the film will hit the screens on May 24.